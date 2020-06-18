Nakuul Mehta Pokes Fun At Netizens Uninstalling Chinese Apps Amid India-China Tension

Since the past few days, Indians have been rebelling against Chinese products. Several of them have even started a trend of uninstalling Chinese apps including the uber-popular video-making platform, TikTok. Television actor Nakuul Mehta recently poked fun at such people in his latest tweet.

Nakuul Mehta mocks people uninstalling Chinese apps

Television actor Nakuul Mehta recently took to social media to share his views on the ongoing trend on social media. Nowadays several people are abandoning Chinese items like phones, electronics, and even mobile applications. In a recent tweet, Nakuul Mehta poked fun at these people showcasing “patriotism”.

Nakuul Mehta added that he will now be installing the Chinese mobile application, TikTok. He then added that he will be doing so that he can uninstall it later and feel a part of this online movement. Nakuul Mehta wrote, “I'm installing Tik Tok, finally. So that... I can UNINSTALL it and feel patriotic”.

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta’s tweet here:

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Tik tok se itna pyaar??? Jaan basti hai isme.. may not be a big step .. but atleast its dispensable or maybe it’s attached to ur hip.. who knows .. — Preeti Shetty🖤 (@PreetiS40700029) June 18, 2020

Sir by uninstalling Chinese App from your device if we are trying to boycott Chinese thing then I must say please boycott Chinese based mobile phone which mostly everyone is using this time this Will be the best thing to show you're patriotic . Think about it 🙏🙏 — Noxy lover (@Deepti_Vishwas) June 18, 2020

I have already Uninstall tik tik tok 👍 — Nidhi punia (@its_nidhyy) June 18, 2020

Obviously. China is getting happy with 'OUR' money — jYoTi (@SRK_SRJ_Jyoti97) June 17, 2020

Zero respect. Downloading it anyways helps them no matter you uninstall it later 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Anisha Annamala (@Anisha_Annamala) June 18, 2020

Am fed up of their sarcastic jokes on our country... they are always ready to mock their own.. over some useless app.. — Preeti Shetty🖤 (@PreetiS40700029) June 18, 2020

In the past few days, several celebrities have come out and spoken about the tension between India and China. Television actor Karanvir Bohra took to social media to share his solidarity for the soldiers martyred at the Line Of Actual Control this week. He further wrote in his post, “Sending prayers and love to the martyred soul and their families. And now one by one I'm going to start disassociating with #madeinchina maal. Starting with @tiktok. Thank you @indiatiktok for all the love you have shown me, but this is necessary. Jai hind”.

Several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to show their respect for the soldiers who died in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley. Anushka Sharma wrote, “As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families #IndianArmy #JaiJawan”.

As a soldier's daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families 🙏 #IndianArmy #JaiJawan — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 17, 2020

While Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also took to social media to write, “It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on the ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace”.

It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 16, 2020

