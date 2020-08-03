'Naagin 5' Update: Sharad Malhotra To Play Lead In Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5 is all set to rule the television. The supernatural show has been in the news ever since its announcement. Fans are super excited to know about the lead cast in this new season. After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor confirmed signing the show, Sharad Malhotra reportedly has also joined the cast of this hit show. Now, as per reports of a leading entertainment portal, Sharad Malhotra will play the negative lead in the show. Keep reading to know more.

Sharad Malhotra to play a negative role

After the channel and makers of the show announced that Hina Khan will be seen playing the role of sarvashresth naagin, reports say that Sharad Malhotra will also make a huge entry in Naagin 5. It is yet to be confirmed from Sharad and an official announcement from the show’s producers, but curiosity is building up among fans nonetheless. However, many people believe that it would be interesting to see Sharad becoming a part of this supernatural show and essay role that he hasn’t portrayed before. His massive fan base is hoping to see him as part of the shape-shifting serpents’ world.

Apart from this, several other reports also say that producer Ekta Kapoor considers Sharad Malhotra extremely lucky. The source to an entertainment portal revealed that Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor, Sharad Malhotra is extremely fit, and his bearded look seems perfect for his part in Naagin 5. The production house of Naagin 5 had also thought of many other big names for the role before Sharad Malhotra.

Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra as a leading pair

As per reports, Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra will be paired opposite each other and will appear in the initial episodes. Mohit has already confirmed the news of his signing the show with a leading entertainment portal. When asked whether he would be paired opposite Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Hina Khan, he said, yes, the news is real. He and Hina are good friends, and so it feels great to get back with her. Apart from Hina, Sharad and Mohit, even Dheeraj Dhoopar has also been signed for the show.

Dhiraj Dhoopar on signing the show

The promo of Hina Khan from Naagin 5 released recently, and her vast fan base showered love on the new Naagin. Makers of the show have already announced that Hina Khan will be introduced in the finale episode of Naagin 4. Earlier, Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar said in a statement that, this is a fascinating time for him.

To act in a show like Naagin is a dream for any actor. He further revealed that he is a huge fan of the show, and is thrilled to play the role he has never portrayed before. He also said that there is always a lot of incredible VFX used in this show, and it will be a whole new experience for him as he has never done that kind of a role ever, and it will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor.

