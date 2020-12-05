Nia Sharma Shares A Rib-ticking 'life Hack' With Fans On How To Save Time; Check Out

Television actor Nia Sharma has lately set social media ablaze with her bikini pictures from her vacation-cum-shoot in Goa. Nia was also making headlines recently after she announced the sequel of her hit series titled Jamai 2.0 with her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey for Zee5. Yesterday, after shelling out major vacay goals with glimpses of her me-time at a beach in Goa, the Naagin actor has now shared a rib-ticking life hack on how to save time with fans on Instagram.

Nia Sharma shares a hilariously relatable lifehack

On December 4, 2020, Nia Sharma gave fans a sneak-peek into her hot pink bikini shoot from a picturesque beach in Goa by sharing a streak of BTS videos and photos on her Instagram stories. Later, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor took to her IG stories yet again to share a hilarious meme, originally posted by 'Introvert Global' on the photo-sharing app. Nia shared a funny lifehack meme about saving time which she could highly relate with. The meme read, "Life Hack: Save time by crying about two things at the same time".

Check out Nia Sharma's Instagram story below:

Recently, beach baby Nia Sharma's photos from Goa have raised the hotness quotient on social media and were quick to do rounds on the internet. Yesterday, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of pictures in a hot pink bikini with a plunging neckline to flaunt her no-makeup glow. Posting her bikini pictures on her IG handle, she wrote, "Good times, Tan lines... (sic)".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma's Jamai 2.0 glimpses with Ravi Dubey had all the '#SidNi' fans rejoicing as they will get to see their favourite on-screen couple yet again in the Zee5 Original's second instalment. A week ago, Nia shared two steamy pictures with Ravi wherein she rocked a black bikini look whereas her co-star flaunted his hunky physique by going shirtless as he sported a rugged look. While ardent fans of the actors await updates about the upcoming season of Jamai 2.0, details about the Zee5 series have been kept under wraps by the makers.

