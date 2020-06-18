Hina Khan Shares Heartwarming Poem Penned By Rocky Jaiswal, Says 'such Is Life'

Hina Khan on Wednesday night shared a heartwarming poem penned down by Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram feed. In the poem, Rocky had expressed his thoughts about 'life'. The post featured an old man walking all alone, in an isolated serene area amid greenery.

The poem written in Hindi by Rocky Jaiswal read, "Kuch seekhe samjhe keh gaye..Kuch aadhe baaki reh gaye.. Kuch anjaan tajurbon ki khatir.." Further, the poem highlighted the story of broken leaves, which were torn apart, while flying. Hina Khan wrote, "Such is life". Here's a look at Rocky Jaiswal's poem shared by Hina.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Says She Needs A 'break' From Instagram, Calls It 'too Much'

Also Read | Hina Khan meets beau Rocky Jaiswal 'after ages'; shares a cute selfie

Popular faces from the industry like Rohit Roy, Mohit Kathuria, Sonu Thukral among others dropped their comments on her post. A fan wrote, "It's amazing", while another user said, "True lines." Many also dropped hearts and gave Rocky's words a thumbs up.

Also Read | 'Only audience can change it': Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal open up about 'gang-mentality'

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has created a void in the industry. Hina Khan once again took to her Instagram story on Wednesday night and expressed how she was trying hard but couldn't get over. The Hacked actor also wrote how she had never felt that way before. Once again she mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and wrote, "Rest in peace."

Hina Khan is one of those actors who doesn't shy away from expressing her thoughts. Only recently, the actor fumed over comparisons drawn between her and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shivangi Joshi. Hina Khan took to her Twitter and requested everyone to stop comparisons. She wrote, "This is a sickness! I know u can’t grow positivity, happiness, equalities or even a pair!! At least grow a Conscience! U report divide! U propagate divide." Hina Khan later also penned down that 'shame' is what people deserve, even in these times when everyone is in an aftershock.

Hina & Rocky Jaiswal open up about 'gang-mentality'

Moreover, Rocky Jaiswal shared an eye-opening note on Instagram too. Through the note, he shared his thoughts about the herd mentality in the people with background and position who practice 'gang-mentality'. Rocky also shared that the demand and supply curve can only be titled and perhaps changed by 'us', (the demand, the audience). Rocky ended the note with '#Think'. Hina Khan too dropped a 'joined hands' emoticon on the note and backed his thought. Both Hina and Rocky have been outpouring their thoughts on social media and have been receiving many great comments from fans.

Also Read | Hina Khan loves THIS thing about her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal; Know Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.