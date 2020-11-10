Hina Khan Shells Out '#skingoals' With Nude Makeup In Her Latest Sun-kissed Portrait Shots

Hina Khan is highly-admired for her sartorial choices and her sense of style. Yesterday, after sharing a streak of Instagram videos of herself flaunting her white outfit and her 'on-fleek' straightened mid-parted hairdo, Hina has shared a couple of pretty sun-kissed portrait pictures of herself which had netizens gushing 'gorgeous'. Along with her million-dollar smile, fans also went gaga over her flawless skin in the comment section of the post.

Also Read | Hina Khan Gets Pleasant Surprise From Fans, Beau And Family As She Hits 10M Followers

Hina Khan wins hearts with her captivating smile

Popular TV actor Hina Khan is currently doing exceeding well on the professional front. Following her stint in Ekta Kapoor's highly-famous supernatural show Naagin 5, Hina made headlines after she recently featured in an infamous reality TV show on Colors TV. Meanwhile, the Hacked actor has been frequently updating everyone with her whereabouts on Instagram.

The 33-year-old has been treating fans with several splendid pictures of herself, shelling out major fashion goals on social media. Now, earlier this morning, after flaunting her intricately designed white sharara with heavy floral print all across it, Hina is winning hearts yet again with her captivating smile. In her latest Instagram post, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor posed for the camera from what appears to be the balcony of her house to get some perfect sun-kissed portraits. In the pictures shared by her, Hina Khan looked nothing less than stunning in a white outfit, which she complemented with a mid-parted ironed hairdo. In terms of her makeup, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor went all-nude.

Also Read | 5 Times Hina Khan Gave It Back To Haters And Silenced Trolls With Panache

Check out Hina Khan's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Did You Know Hina Khan And Singing Sensation Rahul Vaidya Share A Past Connection?

In no time, Hina Khan's photos caught everyone's attention on social media and fans were quick to shower her with heaps of praise. Within five hours of sharing, the Instagram post of the television actor garnered over a whopping 320k likes and more than 200 comments. Ardents fans of Hina couldn't hold back but slid into the comment section of her post and were all-praise about her beauty. While one user praised the post writing, "#skingoals", other commented writing, "Pretty You".

Check out netizens' reaction to Hina's post here:

Also Read | Hina Khan shares moments with Rocky Jaiswal on IG; writes HiRo forever

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.