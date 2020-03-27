Hina Khan Shows Off Her Artistic Skills During Coronavirus Quarantine

Recently, Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan teased her fans with pictures of her sketching on a piece of paper during the quarantine period. Hina had finally taken to Instagram and shared a picture of her sketches. And they are quite impressive. Take a look at Hina Khan’s photos and her videos.

Hina Khan’s impressive artistic skills

Hina Khan initially posted a series of pictures of herself sketching. Her fans were curious to know what she was sketching and how good her sketching skills are. She then took to her Instagram story and shared a few videos of herself completing the two sketches. In the video, it is quite visible that the actor was sketching a portrait and a pine tree.

Hina Khan then took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the finished products of both the sketches. The first picture is that of a girl wearing a hat and sporting a messy hair look. While the other picture is a simple yet beautiful scene of a pine tree. Hina Khan stated that she hopes her fans like the pictures that she sketched. She wrote, ‘Please don’t judge my creativity on my sketching skill! I am not a professional and holding the sketch pencil after years. Hope you like it

#21dayLockDown #Quarantined #Meditation.’ (sic)

Like many other actors, the Hacked actor is also promoting the 21-days’ lockdown. She is often seen posting facts about the Coronavirus pandemic and asking her fans to stay indoors. She even shared a video on her Instagram story showing how she is keeping herself fit while staying indoors. Hina Khan did not only share about the correct way to wear a face mask, but she also shared about practising social distancing.

