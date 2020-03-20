Flashback Friday: Throwback To Hina Khan's Parents' First Media Interaction

After Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, Hina Khan is now gearing up for her next titled Lines, by Hussain Khan. Ever since she made her debut in Bollywood, she has been turning heads with her glamorous style statements. Hina Khan gained major recognition when she participated in the show Bigg Boss 11. This was the first time Hina Khan’s family engaged in a conversation with media talking about their daughter. Here is a flashback Friday taking a glimpse at what Hina’s parents said about her.

Hina Khan's parents share interesting details

In conversation with a leading daily, they said that Hina has been the best child any parent can have and they are extremely lucky to have her. They added that they come from middle-class family background and have had a similar lifestyle, however, Hina Khan and her brother wanted to pursue their education. Therefore, they shifted to Delhi.

Hina Khan’s father mentioned that Hina used to work in a call center after her college work hours so that she could share the financial responsibilities. He added that she would look into her own financial needs and also her brother’s expenses while studying. Hina’s father went to reveal that Hina Khan never argued or questioned them for not being able to meet their children’s expectations as they were not financially strong.

Hina Khan’s parents went on to praise her and said that she always made a point to make them happy. Her mom said that her daughter is undoubtedly the best because no one can take care of their parents and look after their family as she does. She also said that Hina Khan always made sure that all their needs are fulfilled and loves them immensely. They ended the conversation saying that they could not have asked anything more in life better than their 'little girl'.

