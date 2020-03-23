Hina Khan Gives Fans 'tadka Of Entertainment' In The Most Relatable Way During Quarantine

Bollywood and television industry is trying to keep the audience and their fans entertained in the current pandemic situation, that has pushed people inside the doors. Recently, Hina Khan also joined the list to add a pinch of laugh in the life of people who are in self-quarantine. After sharing a few awareness videos, Hina Khan captured one of the most relatable feelings that most of us are facing, in the quirkiest way.

Interestingly, while many of the Indians were locked in their homes on March 22, 2020, due to the Janta Curfew, Hina Khan made a mesmerising video. As the video starts, the viewer can see one of the members of Hina Khan's family cleaning the utensils in the kitchen. Later, the camera goes to the living area where Hina Khan is mopping the floor. At the end of the video, Hina Khan's mother is seen chilling after assigning home chores to every family members.

Instagramming the IGTV video, Hina Khan wrote a caption that read, 'since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all.' Highlighting the efforts of a housewife, Hina further added that, 'A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint.' Later the 32-year-old actor also mentioned that the video will keep the viewers entertained in self-quarantine as well. Sharing her experience and learning she added that, 'this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times especially because now we’re home and well-rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.'

Watch the video below:

