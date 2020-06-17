Hina Khan Extends Helping Hand To A Brand Without Promotional Costs Amid Pandemic

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, many businesses have been badly affected. And during these tough times, many people came out of their comfort zones to lend a helping hand. Amidst the many, actor Hina Khan also rendered help to an upcoming clothing page.

Hina Khan recently took to Instagram to share a chat page where one can see the shopping page owner thanking the actor for helping them without any paid collaboration. The actor had shared a picture of her wearing a bright yellow t-shirt and blue hairband. Along with the post, she also went on to tag the clothing store’s Instagram handle.

The clothing store named Reasonable_closet was all thanks to her. They wrote a sweet thank you message which Hina Khan went on to share on her Instagram story. They went wrote saying that among the many celebs and fashionistas, she was the only one who went on to collaborate without any paid collaboration and their sales have also doubled because of her constant support. Check out the pictures below.

Apart from this post, Hina Khan often goes on to treat fans with several posts on social media. Hina Khan recently reached eight million followers on Instagram, and she posted a celebratory video to her YouTube channel to thank her fans for helping her make it to the eight million marks. The 32-year-old actor can be seen celebrating the milestone in the funny video with her family at home during the lockdown. She even went on to share a picture of a cake that had ‘8 M’ written on it. Check out the picture below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the web series titled Unlock: The Haunted App. The series also starred Kushal Tandon, Rishabh Sinha, and Aditi Arya in lead roles. The series Suhani, who knows she is about to lose her flat-mate Riddhi to the man of her dreams, Amar. Suhani will do whatever it takes to make things right, even if it downloads an app from the deep web that satisfies your deepest desires. The series received mixed reactions from fans and viewers.

