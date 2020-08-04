Hina Khan Spends Quality Time With Beau Rocky Jaiswal's Family On Raksha Bandhan

TV actor and celebrity Hina Khan took time out to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s family. Pictures of their get-together and adorable moments were posted by Hina and Rocky on Instagram. The couple looked perfect together in happy family pictures. Take a look:

Hina Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with beau's family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan spent some quality time with beau Rocky’s three sisters at his place. In the images, Hina can be seen all smiles, as she is engrossed in the traditional milieu. Moreover, Rocky’s sisters can be seen tying Rakhi around Hina’s hand while she seeks their blessings.

Some of the pictures are of Hina Khan and Rocky, as they steal adorable moments of affection during the festivities. Captioning the post, Rocky wrote, “Pure. True. Forever. Us and Rakshabandhan 2020. Missed you @neelamsingh.ritz â¤ï¸ #SiblingBandhan #SiblingDay #FamilyForever #TogetherForever With @realhinakhan (sic)”. Hina Khan took the lead and clicked a selfie with Rocky Jaiswal and his sisters. Hina loves taking selfies, and her pictures from the celebration prove that she cannot stop herself from capturing such beautiful moments. Take a look:

Apart from this, Hina Khan also tied a rakhi to her brother Aamir Khan. She also played the song ‘Bhaiya mere, rakhi ke bandhan ko nibhana’ in the background. The Kasuatii Zindagii Kay actor looked quite happy and pretty in the pink and blue outfit. Take a look at the pictures below:

(Image Credit: Hina Khan IG)

What's next for Hina Khan?

Hina Khan, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagii Kay, is currently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut titled Lines. Featuring Farida Jalal, Rishi Bhutani and Hina Khan in pivotal roles, the movie narrates the struggle of a Kashmiri woman who tries to redefine norms. Directed by Hussain Khan, the film is expected to release in 2020.

Apart from this, Hina Khan also forayed into the digital space with Damaged Season 2. Damaged Season 2 was the second instalment of Hungama's blockbuster original show, Damaged. Just like the first season, season 2 was also a psychological crime drama series with a strong female character.

