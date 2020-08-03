Hina Khan Finds Indian Television Content 'regressive', Says It Does Not Empower Women

Television actor Hina Khan recently talked about her appearance at the Cannes film festival. In an interview with a media portal, she also spoke about the struggles of being a TV actor. Hina Khan's shows have been quite popular, thus gaining a large fan following. She spoke about how TV content these days was was 'regressive'. Read ahead to know exactly what the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor had to say.

Hina Khan started off her interview by explaining why it was so difficult for her to walk on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, 2019. The actor mentioned how television actors aren't considered by big designers to carry their dresses in public events, which was quite unjust. Talking about her current situation regarding this, Hina explained that she was currently in touch with a lot of top designers but it wasn't always like that.

Hina Khan said that people felt that television actors aren't very professional. The actor mentioned how she felt TV actors must not be judged like that. Hina said that if she had ever gotten a big opportunity to do a film, even she would have been holding a major award in her hand.

Hina Khan addressed the kind of content that now runs on everyone's television sets, She said that she herself didn't watch much TV as the content didn't interest her as felt it was very regressive. Hina also mentioned how she felt the content on TV wasn't very women-empowering and more often than not showcased women being insulted or treated in a bad manner.

Hina spoke about how a lot of people liked such content that was derogatory to women. Hina then said that she had seen some good content on TV over 20 years ago like shows such as Buniyaad. But she feels those kinds of shows won't work today. Talking about her new role in Naagin 5, the actor mentioned how she was focusing more on movies and shows. Hina then joked that Ekta Kapoor didn't ask if she wanted to play the role but rather told her that she would. Finally, she mentioned that she was good friends with Ekta and when she asked her to do the show, she agreed.

Promo Pic Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

