'Naagin' Actor Hina Khan Confesses That Her 'work Is Working Against Me'; See Video

Hina Khan is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her daily life. The actor is back to work and has begun shooting for her new series, Naagin season 5. However, it seems like it is not coming down too easy for her as she took to her social media handle and confessed that her work is working against her.

Hina Khan confesses her work is working against her

The actor uploaded a video in which she showed several injuries and marks on her legs. In the video, she shows that she has suffered those injuries due to the costumes and jewellery. The actor played the song Mai Teri Dushman in the background and wrote in the video, “Well nothing comes easy. My work working against me. Payaliya (anklet) ho ho ho”. Watch the video below.

Read also | Hina Khan’s Instagram Reels Of Her Workout Has Arjun Bijlani Ask This EPIC Question

Hina Khan Instagram

Read also | Hina Khan Shares Outdoor Selfies, Says 'let Your Soul Shine As Bright As The Sun'

Hina Khan on her return to TV

Hina Khan recently got candid with a news portal and talked about her comeback to TV serials. The actor told the portal that she has been focussing more on movies and digital shows, and it was all going well also. She talked about how she had two releases on OTT platforms during the lockdown and they did well. But then Ekta Kapoor came into her life and dropped the 'bomb' and offered her Naagin. Furthermore, in the same interaction, Hina Khan asserted that Ekta Kapoor is not someone who will ask people whether they want to play the role, Ekta just tells it.

She told the portal that Ekta and she have a good rapport. They share a great bond and that she is doing a web show too created by Ekta Kapoor. Hina concluded by saying that when Ekta mentioned Naagin to her, She was not willing to do television at that time. However, Kapoor told her that it's just for one season, so she could do it for some time and so Hina agreed.

Read also | Hina Khan Happily Munches Samosas Amid Shooting On Sets; Calls It A 'treat' Post Work

'Naagin 5' new teaser

On Thursday, the official Instagram handle of Colors TV dropped the new teaser of the supernatural series. In the video, Hina Khan's character appears on the screen after a thunderous disaster through the face of a snake. She is seen sporting a fierce expression. On sharing the new teaser of Naagin 5, the makers wrote, "Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera. Naagin 5 jald hi".

Read also | Hina Khan Flaunts Her Stunning 'Naagin 5' Look, Says 'She Is Coming'

Image credits: Official Instagram account of Hina Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.