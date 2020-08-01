Hina Khan’s 'Naagin' Doll Post Makes Her Go ‘OMGeeee’, See Post Here

On July 30, television actress Hina Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of her look in the television drama series Naagin 5. While fans seemed to love Hina Khan’s look, they even went to the extent of calling her 'Sarvashresth again'. Recently, Hina Khan’s fan took to Instagram to share a post of the actress. The Instagram post featured a collage of Hina Khan’s Naagin look and her doll replica. She seemed to love the Naagin doll post and hence, she reposted it on her account.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Flaunts Her Stunning 'Naagin 5' Look, Says 'She Is Coming'

The actress captioned the story as, “OMGeeeee #NaginDoll #SarvaShreshthNaagin". Further, Hina Khan even tagged her producer, Ekta Kapoor in the Instagram story. You can check out Hina Khan’s Instagram story here:

ALSO READ: From Hina Khan To Shivangi Joshi: TV Celebs Taking Part In Black And White Challenge

Hina Khan’s Instagram:

Hina Khan recently shared several pictures of her new Naagin look. Hina captioned the Instagram post as, “She’s Coming”. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Further, the television star, Arjun Bijlani also commented on Hina Khan’s Instagram post. You can check out Hina Khan’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: 'Only Audience Can Change It': Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal Open Up About 'gang-mentality'

You can check out some of the comments here:

Khan also reposted fan reactions. You can check out the reactions here:

Naagin 5:

Naagin 5 will feature Hina Khan as a shape-shifting serpent. Some of the other Naagin 5 cast members include Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Naagin is a supernatural fantasy thriller that is produced by Ekta Kapoor. This show features shape-shifting snakes.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan’s Look From Naagin 5 Revealed By The Makers In New Promo Video; See Here

Hina Khan’s Interview:

In a recent interview with a media portal, Hina Khan said that she was focusing on films when she was approached by Ekta Kapoor for Naagin 5. Further, she said that her films and web series were doing well. She even made a mention of her lockdown OTT releases. The actress jokingly said that Ekta Kapoor dropped a ‘bomb’ in her life with Naagin 5.

However, the actress shares a good rapport with Ekta and is even collaborating with her for a web series. Hina revealed that she did not want to venture in the television space. However, she agreed to do Naagin 5 since it was just for one season.

All images sourced from Hina Khan’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.