Hina Khan Has These Tips To Keep Yourself Busy During Coronavirus Lockdown

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is under a lockdown for 21 days. Amidst this, celebs are coming up with fun and entertaining content for their fans to keep them entertained as well as some informational ones. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Hina Khan has come up with some recommendations for the netizens to keep themselves busy.

Hina Khan's tips on how to pass time in COVID-19 quarantine

In the interview, Hina Khan reportedly said that people can help their families do chores or other activities and this will help kill time during the Coronavirus lockdown. She also suggested that people can try to learn new things via Google or YouTube. Giving her own example, Hina said that she has started sketching and reading reviews of various kinds of products.

The Hacked actor continued that she also spends time meditating during the COVID-19 lockdown. She reportedly locks herself up in a room lighting candles all around. Hina Khan also reportedly added that she cleans, reads, works out and helps her family in their chores not forgetting to take some time out for herself as well. She also posted quite a few photos and videos of herself giving her fans a sneak peek on how she is spending time during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Further in the interview, Hina Khan was asked where would she like to travel after the Coronavirus lockdown ends. The actor reportedly said she would not mind flying down to Goa. But she also added that she would not be travelling for another half year even if the vaccine for Coronavirus is developed since she and her mother reportedly have asthma.

