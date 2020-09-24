Hina Khan Stuns In A Black & White Polka Dot Dress, Fans Call Her 'awesomely Beautiful'

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actor Hina Khan recently stunned her fans with multiple pictures of herself in a black and white striped and polka dotted pantsuit on Instagram. Hina with her poses and expression nailed every snap and also added a fun caption with her post. Take a look at Hina Khan's photos and also check out how fans responded to her post.

Hina Khan in a striped and polka dotted dress

In the post uploaded by the television actor, fans can spot 8 snaps of Hina Khan in her black and white striped and polka dotted dress. In the first snap, Hina looks flawless and has one of her legs on the ground and other raised. She is also giving the camera a staredown and looks breathtaking. Fans can also spot that Hina is sporting very light make-up and her yellow eye shadow is popping. The actor seems to be posing in an empty apartment. She is also sporting yellow heels with her dress.

In the next snap, fans can see the actor's dress more clearly. Hina's pantsuit has parallel black and white lines for the top and polka dots for the pants. She is also sporting a ring on her finger. The next snap is also quite similar to the second one, only the actor's hair looks different. The rest of the snaps showcase the actor in many different and bold poses.

Hina Khan also added a light and fun caption to her series of photos. Her caption read - 'Polka dots and happy hearts...' (sic).

Many fans and celebs responded to the post. Most fans and celebs mentioned that the actor looked beautiful. One celeb added that they loved the 'colour pop' in her picture and another fan mentioned the post looked 'fresh'. Take a look at how fans and celebs reacted to Hina Khan's photos:

Pic Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

Hina Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing breathtaking pictures of herself. In an old post, fans could spot the actor in a yet another black and white dress. Instead of polka dots, the dress featured black hearts. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Hina Khan's Instagram

