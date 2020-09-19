From Surbhi Chandna To Hina Khan: What Were TV Celebs Up To This Week? Find Out

There was never a dull moment for some of these adored TV celebs in the week gone by. Whether they were having some me-time at home, shooting for their shows, or engaging in some stunning photoshoots, they made sure to share their routine with their die-hard fans. Some of these leading ladies of the Indian television surely knew how to ring in their week in style. Here is taking a look at what they were busy with over the week gone by.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi is currently shooting for her supernatural drama Naagin 5. The actor never fails to share some BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the show. Recently, the actor had shared her look from the show which made her look nothing less than a visual delight. She can be seen sporting a peach-coloured floral printed saree with a full-sleeved blouse. Stating the caption of the same she wrote, ‘This is How The Cheel Family Welcomes their Bahu Rani’ hinting that this look may be from an upcoming interesting track from the show.

Hina Khan

Surbhi’s Naageshwari previous birth from Naagin 5, Hina Khan was yet another celeb who showcased a glimpse of her chilled out weekend. She took to her social media to share some glimpse of her long floral-printed peach-coloured maxi dress. With her hair tied to a neat bun, Hina flaunted her radiant skin and captioned the picture stating, ‘chillin’.

Rashami Desai

Rashami gave some major ‘boss babe’ vibes to her fans as she shared a series of stunning pictures from a recent photoshoot. The actor can be seen sporting a sky-blue pantsuit by The Rohit Roy Way. She opted for dangler earrings from Vaidaan Official. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor further opted for heels with some mirror work from Schonzapato. Her radiant makeup and a messy ponytail completed the entire look.

Nia Sharma

The Naagin actor rang in her birthday in style as she could be seen grooving in a Punjabi track. She captioned the same stating, 'Whacky weird or whatever. Keep Calm and Move on. Har, Din Birthday Nahi Ata'. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Sanaya Irani

The actor rang in her birthday recently on September 17, 2020, along with husband Mohit Sehgal. The actor also showcased a glimpse of the celebrations at her place. Her close friend and actor Drashti Dhami also joined in the celebrations.

