Hina Khan Reveals Her Three Desires, Says 'Would Love To Play Superhero Character'

Hina Khan has been garnering attention for her new movie Unlock. In a recent interview with a leading daily, she opened up about ‘unlocking’ her desires and her character in the series, when the actor was quizzed about unlocking three of her desires. Hina Khan said that she would not like to waste it on materialistic things instead she would like to ask for happiness.

For the second desire, she would like to fulfill would be asking for normalcy and things going back to the same as they were before the pandemic. Hina Khan continued that for her third desire she would like to perform a superhero character if she ever gets an opportunity to do one. She added that she would like to essay a role the same as Wonder Woman.

Talking about her movie Unlock, Hina Khan mentioned that Unlock unveils the dark side of the digital space. She continued that the story focuses on her character who gets lost in the dark space. This is because she wants to fulfill some of her desires. During this journey, she comes across the ‘Unlock’ application.

Also Read| Hina Khan takes to instagram, says she wants to 'bounce back'

Hina Khan further added that the film sees all the activities that the application makes her do. The actor talked about her shooting experience and said that it was taxing. A lot of the scenes involved blood and some not-so-appealing scenarios, which really did take a toll on her, added Hina Khan. The actor mentioned that she did not sleep well throughout the shoot as she was shooting hard-hitting and heavy sequences. When asked about her method of coming out of a particular character after she has essayed a dark or horrifying role, Hina Khan said that she simply takes a break from her schedules. She also mentioned that she always wanted to unwind after her work.

Also Read| Hina Khan shares glimpses of how to workout with yoga ball in right way

Hina Khan is featured alongside Kushal Tandon in Unlock. Talking about her co-star, she said that Kushal is a great guy and she had a good time working with him. She added that he was always laughing and cracking jokes on set. Hina Khan further mentioned that she ended up correcting him a few times and therefore Kushal used to call her ‘teacher’ in good spirit and fun.

Hina Khan further talked about her look in Unlock and said that putting together her look required a lot of brainstorming from the entire team. The team was entirely focussed on ensuring that her character ‘Suhani’ dresses and looks in a particular way to fit her personality. She added that after a lot of experimentation with various hairstyles, the team finalised on one look that is being shown. Adding to that, Hina said that while the creatives know best about how they want the character to look and shape up, there were times when she gave in her inputs according to how she felt about a particular look.

Also Read| 'Unlock' teaser out, showcases Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon's crackling chemistry; Watch

Also Read| Hina Khan dubs for Suhani in 'Unlock', shares first 'mask-less' experience post lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.