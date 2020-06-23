'Unlock' Teaser Out, Showcases Hina Khan And Kushal Tandon's Crackling Chemistry; Watch

Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon star in the lead roles in an upcoming film, titled Unlock. It is a thriller movie that will premiere on ZEE5 as an original. Ahead of its release, a teaser of the film has been dropped by the makers giving a glimpse into the new digital future world. Read to know more.

Also Read | Hina Khan Dubs For Suhani In 'Unlock', Shares First 'mask-less' Experience Post Lockdown

Unlock teaser out

The makers of Unlock has released the first glimpse of the film featuring Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon. The 52-second teaser starts with Hina joining an app that promises to fulfill her wishes as a voice says that the app is from the dark web and Kushal adds that you could murder someone from such sites.

As she joins the app, a voice askes Hina for her wish. Then, several footages from the movie can be seen. It shows the lead pair getting close to each other, dead bodies and mysteries. Unlock is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 from June 27, 2020.

Also Read | Kushal Tandon's Web-series 'Bebaakee' To Launch In July On Alt Balaji & Zee5 Premium

Fans appreciated the teaser and also demanded a trailer as the film is set to release in a few days. A user commented, “Kushal nd Hina Looks great together 🔥”. Another user said, “This looks fab... unique concept plus outstanding starcast”. Many others praised Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon’s chemistry in the small glimpse and expressed their excitement for Unlock.

Unlock official description

When Suhani realizes that she is about to lose her love Amar, she decides to download an app that is believed to grant a person's most sinister wishes. Get ready for a spine-chilling ride with this gripping thriller.

Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon also shared the teaser of Unlock on their Instagram handle. Hina, who has more than eight million followers on the social media platform, reposted the video shared by ZEE5. She mentioned that the film is releasing this Saturday.

Also Read | 'XXX:2' Controversy: Hina Khan Comes Out In Support Of Ekta Kapoor Against Cyber Bullying

Kushal Tandon penned down a message as he shared Unlock teaser. He mentioned that the genre of the dark web is not explored in Bollywood and is extremely synonymous with the time everyone is living in. Kushal stated that the reality is getting blurred with digital advancement and who knows, soon we will have an assistant voice as our best friend. In the end, he mentioned the premiere date and a description of the film saying, “what if ur three wishes are granted , but with a price”.

Also Read | Kushal Tandon Reveals The Reason Why He Rejected 'Beyhadh 2'; Read To Know

Unlock is directed by Debatma Mandal, who previously helmed web series The Aam Aadmi Family Season 3. The film is produced by Shakir Khan, Bhuvanesh and Shrivastava. It also features Aditi Arya as Riddhi and Rishabh Sinha as Anubhav.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.