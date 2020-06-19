Hina Khan Dubs For Suhani In 'Unlock', Shares First 'mask-less' Experience Post Lockdown

Hina Khan, using her Instagram, showed how an actor's life involves some hard work and risks as well. She shared pictures of herself as she went to a studio to dub for her upcoming movie Unlock: The Haunted App. Hina talked about how it was a scary experience for her as she was trying not to worry about things and how she gave her best as she cannot shy away from work.

ALSO READ | Hina Khan shares glimpses of how to workout with yoga ball in right way

Hina Khan's 'mask-less' experience

Hina Khan first shared how she has gone to a dubbing studio. She posted a boomerang, showing off the interiors of the studio. She added in the caption that she has come to work and that she is also very scared about the same.

Hina Khan's photos have a picture of a water bottle, a sanitizer bottle and a cup filled with water. She shared how she is fully equipped for the dubbing, with some warm water and also has her mask on. She then shared how she will have to remove her mask as she cannot dub while wearing it.

She the posted picture of herself looking at a distance while drinking some water from the cup. In the caption, she revealed how it was her first outdoor work activity since the time the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. She said how she did not feel safe and how she sanitised everything around before she began. She also shared how she tried dubbing with her mask on but it did not work. In the end, Hina wrote how an actor's life demands full dedication or she can just choose not to do it at all.

ALSO READ | Hina Khan pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by crooning a 'Chhichhore' song

The next two pictures on Hina Khan's Instagram shows how she is scared but the studio has given her the assurance of safety. Hina pouted towards the camera and shared how she tried to maintain social distancing with the mic but that was also a failure. Her voice was unclear because of the distance. She then realised how it unsafe to inhale and exhale while sitting close to the microphone. The risk of how many people came before her in the studio for dubbing is unknown. She adds how she has no clue if anyone of them was a carrier and if their droplets are on the microphone.

Then sharing a smiling picture, Hina shared that the studio is taking full precautions and is also sanitising the place regularly. She reminded everyone that one careless move can prove to be fatal. She wrote:

We as actors pay a huge price and really work hard, I realized everyone in the next room and in the studio remained masked throughout except me.

ALSO READ | Hina Khan shares heartwarming poem penned by Rocky Jaiswal, says 'such is life'

Revealing the first glimpse of herself as Suhani from the film Unlock: The Haunted App, Hina shared how an actor has no choice and they have to do what is needed, may it be dubbing or shooting. She shared how actors take the risk to keep the audience entertained. She asked for some love and appreciation for the hard work. Hina also shared a video where she can be seen working hard as she sits and dubs for the movie.

ALSO READ | Hina Khan extends helping hand to a brand without promotional costs amid pandemic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.