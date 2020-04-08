Hina Khan Teaches Fans How To Make Reusable Masks At Home; Watch Video

Television star Hina Khan is not only entertaining fans with her videos amid lockdown, but also making sure that her fans are well informed about the precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Recently, she was seen motivating fans to use reusable masks which can be easily made at home to safeguard themselves from the pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan shared the process of making reusable masks at home.

The DIY video began with the diva talking about how there are shortages of masks in the market. Hina Khan further suggested that one can make their own mask at home rather than buying from outside. The actor picked up printed clothes and showed her fans how one can stitch the cloth to make a mask and then add elastic towards both ends.

While sharing the video Hina Khan wrote how it is her simple attempt to conduct simple measures to eradicate coronavirus. The actor added she kept the process simple yet interesting for fans. Hina Khan hoped that it will help and encourage many to deal with this situation.

Have a look at the video shared by Hina Khan here:

Hina Khan is also motivating fans to spend their quarantine period productively. She has previously shared pictures of her pursuing the hobby of sketching to inspire fans. Not only that, but she was also seen sharing a tutorial about how to wear a mask properly. Hina Khan also urged fans to take part in domestic chores like washing utensils, cleaning floors to provide leaves to your house staff and also to help one’s mother. Have a look at it here:

