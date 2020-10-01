On Hina Khan's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For All Ardent Fans Of The 'Naagin' Star

One of the most popular television actors, Hina Khan turns a year older today. October 2, 2020, marks the 33rd birthday of the fashion icon. After making her television debut in 2009, Hina Khan has been a part of several hit soap operas, reality shows as well as web series and films. Thus, on the occasion of Hina Khan’s birthday, here’s a fun trivia quiz based on Hina Khan’s life and career. Take the quiz to know how well do you know her.
Hina Khan Quiz:
1) In 2009, Hina Khan kick-started her acting journey as a TV actor with which famous daily soap?
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
- Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai
- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
2) Over the years, Hina khan has impressed fans with her splendid acting prowess but can you guess where does she hails from?
- Delhi
- Mumbai, Maharashtra
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
3) After essaying several roles on the small screen, Hina Khan ventured into Bollywood. What was her debut Hindi movie?
- Unlock
- Hate Story 3
- Alone
- Hacked
4) Hina Khan made headlines for her stint in the most controversial Indian reality television show Bigg Boss. Can you guess which season of the show did she appear in?
- Bigg Boss 11
- Bigg Boss 10
- Bigg Boss 12
- Bigg Boss 13
5) Hina Khan has earned her Master’s in Business Administration. From which institution did the actor complete her MBA?
- Faculty of Management Studies
- CCA School of Management
- Apeejay School of Management
- New Delhi Institute of Management
6) Out of the following named web series, in which Hina appeared essaying a pivotal role?
- Smart Mobile
- Leaked
- Damaged 2
- Hacked
7) Hina Khan has been a part of several music videos, in which of the following did she appear in alongside Priyank Sharma?
- Humko Tum Mil Gaye
- Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam
- Bhasoodi
- Raanjhana
8) Apart from Bollywood and TV, Hina has also a short film in her filmography, wherein she was seen essaying the role of a rural Indian housewife. Which short film was it?
- Smartphone
- Locked
- Chutney
- Paisa Paisa
ALSO READ| From Surbhi Chandna To Hina Khan: What Were TV Celebs Up To This Week? Find Out
9) Following are the names of iconic TV characters, which one belongs to Hina Khan?
- Tulsi
- Komolika
- Prerna
- Gopi Bahu
ALSO READ| A Sneak Peek Into Hina Khan's Exotic Vacation In London With Family
10) During Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, Hina Khan made revealed that she suffers from?
ALSO READ| Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her ‘backless Dress’, Asks Fans To Share Their Opinion
Answer Key:
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Hacked
- Bigg Boss 11
- CCA School of Management
- Damaged 2
- Raanjhana
- Smartphone
- Komolika
- Asthma
ALSO READ| Hina Khan Stuns In A Black & White Polka Dot Dress, Fans Call Her 'awesomely Beautiful'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.