On Hina Khan's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For All Ardent Fans Of The 'Naagin' Star

One of the most popular television actors, Hina Khan turns a year older today. October 2, 2020, marks the 33rd birthday of the fashion icon. After making her television debut in 2009, Hina Khan has been a part of several hit soap operas, reality shows as well as web series and films. Thus, on the occasion of Hina Khan’s birthday, here’s a fun trivia quiz based on Hina Khan’s life and career. Take the quiz to know how well do you know her.

Hina Khan Quiz:

1) In 2009, Hina Khan kick-started her acting journey as a TV actor with which famous daily soap?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

2) Over the years, Hina khan has impressed fans with her splendid acting prowess but can you guess where does she hails from?

Delhi

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Jammu and Kashmir

Uttarakhand

3) After essaying several roles on the small screen, Hina Khan ventured into Bollywood. What was her debut Hindi movie?

Unlock

Hate Story 3

Alone

Hacked

4) Hina Khan made headlines for her stint in the most controversial Indian reality television show Bigg Boss. Can you guess which season of the show did she appear in?

Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 13

5) Hina Khan has earned her Master’s in Business Administration. From which institution did the actor complete her MBA?

Faculty of Management Studies

CCA School of Management

Apeejay School of Management

New Delhi Institute of Management

6) Out of the following named web series, in which Hina appeared essaying a pivotal role?

Smart Mobile

Leaked

Damaged 2

Hacked

7) Hina Khan has been a part of several music videos, in which of the following did she appear in alongside Priyank Sharma?

Humko Tum Mil Gaye

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam

Bhasoodi

Raanjhana

8) Apart from Bollywood and TV, Hina has also a short film in her filmography, wherein she was seen essaying the role of a rural Indian housewife. Which short film was it?

Smartphone

Locked

Chutney

Paisa Paisa

9) Following are the names of iconic TV characters, which one belongs to Hina Khan?

Tulsi

Komolika

Prerna

Gopi Bahu

10) During Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, Hina Khan made revealed that she suffers from?

OCD

PTSD

Asthma

Dyslexia

Answer Key:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jammu and Kashmir Hacked Bigg Boss 11 CCA School of Management Damaged 2 Raanjhana Smartphone Komolika Asthma

