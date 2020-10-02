Hina Khan's Birthday: Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Tina Dutta And Others Wish Actor

Television actor Hina Khan has turned a year older today, i.e. on October 2, 2020. And to mark this day, several Television celebrities and friends of the actor have been pouring out their heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Celebs like Surbhi Chandna, Tina Dutta, Adaa Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Karishma Tanna, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and many more have gone all out to wish and pen some sweet wishes for Hina.

Surbhi Chandna shared a stunning picture of her and Hina where they can be seen all dolled up for an event function. Surbhi can be seen sporting a glamorous pink gown and completed the look with minimal jewellery and dewy makeup. Hina Khan, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a shimmery black gown and completed the look with no jewellery and minimal makeup.

Along with the post, Surbhi also wrote, “Stunning woman wishing you the best birthday… God’s blessing always HK… Thank you for inspiring”. Take a look at the post below.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared an Instagram story from her fan page, in which one can see notice two adorable pictures of her along with the birthday girl on her Instagram handle. In both the pictures, the duo can be seen giving a candid picture and are all smiles looking at each other. Along with the post, Devoleena’s fan page handle also penned a sweet note for the birthday. Take a look.

Tina Dutta took to her Instagram handle to share a glamorous picture of birthday girl Hina Khan. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a stunning attire and also striking a quirky pose. Along with the post, Tina also penned a sweet birthday wish for her. She wrote, “Happy birthday SherKhan. Keep ruling in millions of hearts forever. May love and success follow you wherever you go”. Take a look.

Adaa Khan reposted a picture from her fan page on her Instagram stories. In the picture, one can notice a lovely collage that has the pictures of the duo in it. Along with the post. Adaa also gave a sweet and simple birthday wish for Hina. Take a look.

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to Instagram to share a happy picture with the birthday girl. He also penned a sweet note for her. He wrote, “Happiest Birthday Dost ♥ï¸ .. found the sweetest friend in you in such a short while! Be the way you are !! Lots of love”. Take a look.

Karishma Tanna took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of the birthday girl. She also penned a sweet and simple note for her. Take a look at the post below.

