Parth Samthaan Shares Top 5 Series To Binge-watch, Asks Fans 'What's Yours?'

Parth Samthaan is unarguably a social sensation as fans in huge numbers love his on-screen appearances and his exceptional acting skills. Not only this, his posts on Instagram time and again storm the internet. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor also goes live to chat with his fans. And now, Parth has shared his list of top five web series to watch and also asked fans about their preferences.

Parth Samthaan shares his top 5 series list

Now that PM Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown in the country, citizens are requested to be home to curtail the spread of Coronavirus. Stars of the television industry are sharing their updates to keep their fans enthralled. To keep himself occupied at home, Parth Samthaan shared the list of his top five recommended web series for fans to watch while they are self-quarantined.

Parth's list includes-- Breaking Bad, Game Of Thrones, Money Heist, Narcos and Fargo. Check out Parth Samthaan's Instagram story here.

After asking fans about their favourite shows, Parth Samthaan shared a glimpse of how he was binge-watching Game Of Thrones on Wednesday night. He captioned the story saying, "Long night- Best GOT episode". Looks like the Kaisi Yeh Yaarian actor loves watching Games Of Thrones amid the lockdown.

Earlier this week, Parth Samthaan had come live on Instagram to have a candid conversation with fans. The actor revealed that he has many new projects lined up in his kitty for the years 2020-2021. Samthaan further wished for the country's recovery and the lockdown to get over soon. But what grabbed many eyeballs was, when he spilt the beans on being single. Check out a glimpse of his live chat here.

