Hina Khan's Fans Shower Her With Love, Make A Customised Filter For Her

Hina Khan, most famously known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the character Akshara is loved by fans all over the country. Hina Khan's Instagram recently touched 10 million followers and the actor has been on cloud nine since then. She started her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and after performing in various TV serials and a few movies, made a Cannes appearance recently. The actor has surely come a long way from where she started and is considered one of the highest paid television actors today.

Hina Khan's fans make her a customized filter

After reaching 10 million, the actor thanked her fans in a post. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Hina Khan has made a place for herself in the Hindi television industry and has a lot of fans and well-wishers admiring her work and performances. With the star's Instagram handle recently touching 10 million followers saw fans throw her a celebration to acknowledge the same. Her fans and fan pages flooded the comments section with congratulatory comments and wishes as can be seen in the images below.

Hina Khan's photos from the celebration went viral on social media as the actor could be seen enjoying with her friends and family, cutting a cake and even having balloons in the shape of 10 million. Her fans have taken their love and admiration for the actor to the next level as her well-wishers made a customized filter for her. The filter, that goes by the name Hinaholics has created quite a stir on the internet already and is one of the nicest gestures her fans have done for her.

Hina Khan's work and filmography

The Hacked actor started her journey on television with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the year 2009. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. Hina Khan's shows include Kasautii Zindagi Kay which showed her in a negative light as she played the role of the infamous Komolika and then went on to do Naagin 5. Her stint is not just limited to television serials as she participated in the two very popular reality shows on Indian television, Khatron ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Her most recent work includes the film called Hacked which was her Bollywood debut and she also has starred in a web series called Unlock, which is streaming on Zee5.

