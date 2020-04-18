Erica Fernandes And Parth Samthaan 'looked Like Two Mad People' During Their First Meet

Erica Fernandes currently essays the character of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show stars Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu. Erica and Parth are loved for their on-screen chemistry and are also good friends off-screen. Erica recently revealed about her first meeting with Parth that helped them break the ice. Read to know more.

Erica on her first meeting with Parth

In an interview with a daily, Erica Fernandes shared her first meeting experience with Parth Samthaan. She said they met each other for the first time at the mock test. Parth had a jet lag as he had returned from the US and she had also returned from a trip and came there directly from the airport. She mentioned that they were sleep-deprived and dead tired. They were shooting till late night and just kept laughing. Erica stated that they went crazy and others were wondering ‘What's wrong with them?’ They looked like two mad people talking to each other.

Erica Fernandes added that when the first time she spoke to Parth Samthaan and they properly met, she asked him, ‘Why are you like this? Erica also asked him did he have friends. Parth then went serious and answered ‘Yes, I have friends.’ She even asked him ‘Then why are you so quiet?’ She stated that was their first meet. It was their natural ice-breaker and they also did a photoshoot together.

Rumours about Parth Samthaan dating Erica Fernandes were doing the rounds for quite some time. Parth denied the rumours in an interview. He said that he is not dating Erica and was never in a relationship with her. He stated that they share good on-screen chemistry as well. Parth mentioned that during his previous show, he would retire to his make-up room immediately after shooting his scenes, but that is not the case in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He and Erica Fernandes have a lot of fun together on the set, hang out, and party together.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama television show produced by Ekta Kapoor. It also stars Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey and Uday Tikekar. It is a reboot of the 2000 series of the same name. The show started in 2018 and airs on Star Plus.

