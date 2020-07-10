Hina Khan Looks Cute As She Cries Over Her Chipped Nails; Beau Rocky Posts Throwback Video

Producer Rocky Jaiswal recently shared a video that took the internet by storm. The producer shared an adorable video of girlfriend Hina Khan in her bubbly avatar. Seeing, this post, fans are sure gonna love the duo’s chemistry even more.

Taking to Instagram, Rocky shares a video of Hina showing off her chipped nails and perfectly done nails. In the video, when she looks at her right hand she feels sad because her nails have chipped off but she looks at her left hand she very gets very happy seeing her well-done nails. She can be seen sporting a blue top and a black trench coat.

Along with the video, Rocky also went on to write what happened to his girlfriend. He wrote, Somewhere in #Europe Queen @realhinakhan had to go through such hardships...” Take a look at the video below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post also received several likes and positive comments. Fans went on to praise the duo for their love for each other. While some were also sad seeing Hina sad. One of the fans wrote, “So cute” and the other one wrote, “love their jodi”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About Hina and Rocky’s relation

Hina has always been quite vocal about her relationship with Rocky. The duo has never shied away from sharing adorable pictures of each other. The couple began dating since their show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and from then their love seems to be growing stronger. They are even seen spending time with each other’s family and having some good time. Hina often goes on to share some deep and romantic love quotes on her Insta story and also dedicates it to beau Rocky. The duo recently met and posted pictures where they were dressed in a traditional avatar. They also have been spending quite some time apart due to the lockdown.

On the work front

Hina will next be seen in Pawan Shharma’s Soulmate where she will share screen space with Vivan Bhatena and Madhurima Roy in pivotal roles. The short film is based on a thriller genre and is expected to release in 2020. The makers haven’t made any official announcements regarding the film yet.

