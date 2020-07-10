Hina Khan Happily Munches Samosas Amid Shooting On Sets; Calls It A 'treat' Post Work

On Thursday evening, Hina Khan shared a video in which her love for samosas was quite evident. As seen in the clip, Khan relished munching samosas on the sets amid shooting. She also expressed how it felt to have a samosa after working a lot.

Hina Khan funnily asked the person to stop taking her video too. The Unlock actor looked stunning in a bright pink dress. She also wore bold makeup. By the looks of it, Khan was working on one of her projects. The caption to her post read, "Itna kaam karne ke baad when you get a treat. #MyLoveForSamosa hehehe #FeelKaroReelKaro."

Hina Khan's video:

Meanwhile, Hina Khan on Wednesday also flaunted her 'suuuuuwag' avatar. Hina shared a slew of pictures that see her donning a magenta coloured lehenga with heavy golden embroidery across the border. She complimented her lehenga with a netted dupatta and matching blouse. The Smartphone actor wore a quirky pair of black sunglasses and accessorised her look with heavy jewellery.

As soon as Hina Khan shared the photos, not only fans but celebs from the industry gushed to comment on her post. Adaa Khan, Ravi Dubey, Pooja Banerjee, Mouni Roy among others dropped heartwarming comments on Hina Khan's post. Fans also complimented her look.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Hina Khan has been approached by the makers of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded to perform a dance on the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, with Bigg Boss 13 winner- Sidharth Shukla. Both Hina and Sidharth have been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi earlier. Meanwhile, other actors like Aly Goni, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karishma Tanna have also been reportedly approached by the makers of the show.

Hina Khan's recently released ZEE5 Original film, Unlock, also has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. The film entails the story about the darker side of the web and also revolves around a murder mystery. Hina Khan plays the role of Suhani in the movie, alongside Kushal Tandon. Fans have taken to social media to praise Hina's acting prowess in the flick. Unlock, directed by Debatma Mandal released on June 27, 2020.

