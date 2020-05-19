Hina Khan's Dad Gatecrashes Her Mom's Cute Candid Video, Watch The 'Mad Khans'

Hina Khan is a social butterfly and her Instagram updates prove it. The actor is constantly entertaining her fans during the Coronavirus lockdown. On Monday night, Hina Khan shared a fun mute video of her mother, and what stole the show was how Khan's father gatecrashed the candid clip. Check it out.

Hina's dad gatecrashes her mom's video

On May 18, Hina Khan took to her Instagram and shared a candid video of her mother breaking her Ramadan fast. In the clip that has no audio, Hina's mom is seen munching on something, while her dad unknowingly gatecrashes the video from behind. He is seen doing random chores behind. Hina captioned the video saying, "No sound just look at her." Meanwhile, Khan's father behind is all busy and unaware that the duo is taking a video. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan took to her Twitter and shared a fun video of herself enacting her own dialogue from her gig in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the video, the Lines actor has opted for some filters, where she can be seen wearing a maangtika and a nose ring, just like character Komolika. Her impeccable style of dialogue delivery caught all the eyeballs. Check out the video below:

On May 14, Hina Khan shared a slew of pictures that see her donning a glamorous floral bodycon dress. However, it was her caption game that left fans in awe. It read, "I finally figured out my Body type, it’s an Hourglass with a few extra minutes." Fans seem to be swooning over Hina Khan's photos, as they gushed to drop hearts and fire emoticons in the comment section.

Earlier, Khan shared that a lot of fans were asking about her Ramadan routine at home. And that's why she decided to share it with them. Taking to her IG story, Hina Khan penned down that she fasts every day, prays, works out, cooks sometimes and also plays games. Furthermore, she also mentioned sketching as a part of her routine. With an impish smile emoticon, she wrote about making different videos, and a lot more too. Lastly, Hina mentioned the most important thing as a part of her schedule, which is 'smiling and staying happy'.

