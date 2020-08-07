Naagin 5 Teaser Features Dheeraj As A Kite, Hina & Mohit As Snakes, See Teasers Here

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5 is all set to release on August 9. Since the release is quite close, Colors TV has taken to Instagram to share the teasers of the show. Colors TV has shared several Naagin 5 teasers on Instagram.

In the Naagin 5 poster, the lead Hina Khan is seen in a bejewelled top and traditional jewellery, her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar is in a black outfit. Further his long hair and dark make-up speak volumes about what to expect his character in Naagin 5. On the other hand, Mohit Malhotra’s outfit and jewellery hints that he might play the character of a prince.

One of the teasers shared by Colors TV features, Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character transforming from a kite. Further, the post was captioned as, “Cheel ya Naag, kisko milega Naagin ka saath? Dekhiye #Naagin5 mein, shuru ho raha hai 9th August se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje #Colors par. @realhinakhan @mohitmalhotra9 @dheerajdhoopar”. Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Further, several fans also seem to be excited for Naagin 5. You can check out the Instagram post here:

About Naagin 5:

The Naagin 5 release date is August 9, 2020. Naagin 5 will feature Hina Khan as a shape-shifting serpent. Some of the other Naagin 5 cast members include Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Naagin is a supernatural fantasy thriller that is produced by Ekta Kapoor. This show features shape-shifting snakes.

Hina Khan’s Instagram:

Naagin 5 actor, Hina Khan has actively been promoting the show on her Instagram account. The actor recently shared her Naagin 5 look in an Instagram post and a series of stories. Hina Khan captioned the post as “She’s Coming”. Several fans showered their love on Hina Khan’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Further, television actors like Kanchi Singh, Arjun Bijlani, and Aamna Sharif also commented on Khan’s Instagram post. You can check out the Instagram post here:

