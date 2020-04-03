Surbhi Jyoti To Hina Khan, B-Town Celebs Pull Off Pastel Sarees Flawlessly

Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining audiences with their performances and movies. However, apart from the acting, the film industry is also known to give major fashion inspirations to their fans with both their reel and real-life styling and looks. Here are a few celeb-inspired pastel-coloured saree looks.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti wore a light pink coloured saree for an event. The saree was embroidered with mirror work all over the pallu. She paired it with a golden blouse and completed her look with ethnic jhumkas. The actor looked even more gorgeous as she accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan wore a beautiful pastel saree for a photoshoot. The actor's saree had a beautiful yellow handmade floral print. Hina Khan paired her saree with a white tube neck blouse. She completed her look with minimal makeup and a sleek hairdo.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy wore an outfit by Picchika by Urvashi Sethi and styled by Sanjana Batra. The organza saree was adorned with cherry red gum tree blossom flowers hand-painted on the saree. The saree was enhanced with hand embroidered work. She paired it with a white plain strappy blouse and completed her look with a perfect winged-eyeliner and loose curls.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha wore an off-white saree for an event. The actor's saree was complemented with green floral print. She carried a white and golden drawstring potli bag to go with the look. Richa Chadha styled her look with minimal makeup, sleek hairdo and a bindi.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani donned a beautiful pink sequinned saree for an event. The actor's saree had a dye-print all over. Kiara Advani styled her look with a noodle strap blouse. She completed her look with a choker styled neckpiece and an open hair look.

