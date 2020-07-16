Hina Khan Shows How She Likes Coffee With A Photo Of Herself: ‘dark, Bitter And Too Hot’

Hina Khan’s recent post on her social media handle has taken the internet by storm. The actor shared a picture where she looks absolutely stunning. Along with the post, the actor also made some revelations about how she likes her coffee. Seeing this picture, fans are sure going to go gaga over it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan shared a picture where she can be seen posing like a stunner. The actor sported a white long sleeves crop top with high waist blue boyfriend jeans. She completed the look with a hanging belt that read, “Stop daydreaming, do something to make it” and high heels. Hina also opted for a side parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows, well-applied eyeliner, and brownish lips.

Along with the picture, Hina also revealed how she likes her coffee. She wrote, “I like my coffee exactly, how I like myself...DARK BITTER and too HOT for you”. Check out the post below.

Seeing this picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went on to comment on all things nice, praising the actor for her good looks and charming personality. Actor Maanvi Gagroo also went on to leave a comment on Hina’s post. She wrote saying “The strongest coffees are the longest brewed”. One of the fans wrote, “Drop Dead gorgeous.” Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, Hina loves keeping fans entertained through her social media handle. She also goes on to update fans about how she spends her day and how she keeps herself entertained. The actor recently shared a picture where she can be seen posing in her gym avatar showing off her toned abs.

However, the actor was trolled by one of the netizens asking her post ‘quality content’. And Hina had an apt reply to her troller. The actor wrote telling him that he has must understand that the choices are hers alone. She also said that her work out posts inspires millions and it is quality content. Check out her tweet below.

My dear,

You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone.

If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so tht too is a quality content..may b not for you.. Appreciate your love thoughâ¤ï¸ https://t.co/BF0mWyGQvi — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) July 13, 2020

On the work front

Khan will next be seen in the short film titled Soulmate alongside Vivan Bhatena and Madhurima Roy in crucial roles. The short film is helmed by Pawan Shharma and is based on a thriller genre. The film is expected to release in 2020. However, the makers have not made any official announcements about the same.

