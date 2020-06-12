Hina Khan Shares Video Of Her Broken Phone; Gives Cautionary Advice About Using Sanitizer

Actor Hina Khan recently paid a visit to a mobile store with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Donning a mask, Hina Khan was seen sharing snaps of her visit on her Instagram story. The Hacked actor was also seen giving cautionary advice to all her fans about alcoholic-based sanitisers and their effect on cell phones.

Hina Khan’s Instagram Story

Hina khan shared a video of a broken phone informing fans that the glue came off from one side of the screen completely. Further on she urged fans to use non-alcoholic sanitisers to clean their mobile devices. Hina Khan learned a new lesson and didn’t want her fans to repeat the same mistake. Her story also expressed how it had been forever that the diva stepped out of her house.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star posted videos of her having a gala time with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and another friend in the car. Sharing Rocky’s picture, she congratulated him on buying a new cell phone after ages. Not only that, but Hina Khan also asked him to clean his phone with a napkin soaked in warm water henceforth.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan also shared that her debut movie Hacked is the most-watched movie two months in a row on Zee 5. Hacked is a 2020 psychological thriller movie helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The movie was produced under the banner of Loneranger Productions. Hacked features Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a boy who falls in love with an older woman. Soon his love turns into an obsession and he uses the dark side of digital media to gain her.

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Hina Khan has been motivating towards fitness with her workout videos. From Squats to stretching he can be seen doing it all. She also recently, took to Instagram, to celebrate 8M followers on the photo-sharing application. Posting the picture of a cake, Hina Khan expressed how she is humbled and filled with gratitude for the love and support her Insta Fam has given her. Check out her post here:

