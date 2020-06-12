Parth Samthaan's Pic With Dog Leaves Aamna Sharif & Hina Khan Awestruck

Parth Samthaan recently shared an adorable picture with a dog on his Instagram handle. As seen in the pic, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Anurag aka Parth Samthaan kisses the fur cutely. Not to miss his ripped shoulders that can be seen in the picture.

As soon as Parth shared the picture on social media, actors Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif dropped endearing comments on his post. Initially, Hina Khan played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and after her exit, Aamna Sharif now plays the role of the same. Both Parth's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars' gushed to comment. While Hina Khan said, "Aww", Aamna Shariff, on the other hand, left an awestruck emoticon on Parth Samthaan's Instagram post.

Here's Parth Samthaan's post

This is not the first time that Parth Samthaan shared a picture with the dog. Even before, he has treated fans with a slew of adorable photos and videos with the three dogs. Earlier, he shared a post that sees him relaxing with three dogs on the sofa. Parth dons a basic army green coloured trouser along with a printed tee.

He captioned the post as, "Can anytime settle with these 3. Alex, joey, gracious and me." Even then fans gushed to drop endearing comments. A user wrote, "so freakin cute." Another fan said, "so damn cute." Check out his post here.

Parth Samthaan plays the lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Ever since the show got stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, fans have been sharing disheartenment as they miss watching the actor along with his co-stars, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Karan Singh Grover among others on the screen.

When the serial stopped, the plot of the daily soap revolved around how Anurag Basu did not bother about Komolika's whereabouts and rejoiced Prerna's triumph as she won the first step towards conquering Basu industries. However, the hatred within Prerna's heart was unstoppable as she plotted back-to-back concrete plans to defeat Anurag. Here's a look at one of the latest tweets shared by a fan on Twitter which gives a glimpse of a scene from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

