Hina Khan Being 'extra Cautious' In 'scary' COVID-19 Times; Shares Post-shoot Routine

Hina Khan has been in the limelight lately after she was being roped in to play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. Now, it seems like Khan has already kick-started the shooting of the supernatural drama series. On July 29, the Bigg Boss 11 finalist took to her Instagram handle to share the details of her post-shoot routine during these 'scary' COVID-19 times.

Hina Khan is being 'extra cautious' post-shoot

One of the leading ladies of the television industry, Hina Khan has apparently started the shoot of the fifth season of the highly-popular Naagin franchise. Khan took to social media to give fans an insight into her post-shoot COVID-19 precautions' list. After having a 'crazy long day', the 32-year-old shared a selfie of herself on her Instagram stories and revealed her basic home precautions, which include 'temperature check, taking a shower, monitoring oxygen saturation and a vapour therapy'. Flaunting her no make-up glow, the diva wrote,

Hey guys, what's up? Had a crazy long day. Didn't really get time to post anything. Back home and just finished taking basic precautions - Temperature check, Shower, Monitores oxygen saturation and finally, done with vapour therapy...Hope you all are taking good care of yourselves...It's so so scary to shoot in these COVID conditions, hence being extra cautious.

Check out her post below:

Earlier this morning, Hina also shared a BTS video to give fans a sneak-peak into her vanity van's makeup session. Khan seemed to be prepping up for her Naagin avatar. In the video, she is seen sporting a pink robe as she lounged quietly while her makeup was being done. Sharing the video, she captioned it writing, 'Early morning coffee and music is all you can ask for. Morning world.' The television actor's latest IG story has left all the fans wondering if she has begun the shooting of the highly-anticipated Naagin 5.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, the shoot of Naagin 4 has neared its climax. On Tuesday, Rashami Desai completed her portion of the shoot and said 'Bye Bye' to the cast and crew of the show with an emotional speech. Her Naagin co-stars Adaa Khan, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and Vijayendra Kumeria bid a heartfelt farewell to the Bigg Boss 13 finalist.

