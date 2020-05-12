Hina Khan Shows Her Fans How To Make Easy Salad At Home, Watch Video

The month-long Ramadan fasting is currently ongoing and it is important during the holy month of Ramadan to have a healthy diet. The month of Ramadan calls for having a balanced and fibre rich diet by including various fruits and vegetables in the diet. It becomes very important to keep the balance of nutrients from food and water intake during Sehri or pre-dawn meal and iftar or the evening meal. Actor Hina Khan is also fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. She recently showed her fans how to keep themselves fit and healthy by making an easy salad recipe.

Also Read | Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna And Other TV Divas Who Slayed The Instagram Universe This Week

Hina Khan recently shared an Instagram video in which she showed her fans how to make an easy salad recipe. The tangy and delicious salad is full of veggies and different spices. The easy salad recipe can be made at home and does not require any special ingredients

Also Read | Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Anita Hassanandani Nail Dramatic Eye Makeup Like No Other

In the video shared by the actor, she is making the recipe in her kitchen. She captioned the post by referring to herself as a rookie chef. She also called her recipe as, “A very very simple Ramadan special Salad 🥗”.

Also Read | Hina Khan 'Komolika' Wishes Eric Fernandes 'Prerna' A Happy Birthday With Party Photos

Hina Khan on Instagram showing her fans how to make an easy salad recipe

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar To Hina Khan, Here's What Your Favourite TV Stars Were Up To This Week

Easy salad recipe by Hina Khan

Ingredients

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped cucumber

1 cup chopped tomato

half cup coriander leaves

salt as per taste

1tsp of red chilli powder

1 tbsp of vinegar

1 lemon

How to make an easy salad recipe?

Take a bowl and add chopped onion, cucumber, tomato, salt to taste and red chilli powder. After that add the vinegar and lemon juice. Mix everything for a while and add coriander leaves at last. Leave the mixture for an hour or so and check the taste. One can also add some of the ingredients if they feel something missing while tasting it. The salad is ready.