A Look At 'Class Of 83' Actor Hitesh Bhojraj Aka Vishnu Varde's Career & Other Details

Hitesh Bhojraj recently made his debut in the Bobby Deol starrer Class of 83. The actor is seen portraying inspector Vishnu Varde in the crime drama. He started his journey with theatre and went on to become a voice-artist before he starred in Class of 83. Hitesh has been receiving praises for his performance in the movie. Here’s everything you need to know about Hitesh Bhojraj.

Hitesh Bhojraj started his career with theatre. The actor was part of the play Being Sartak Majumdar. In this play by Karan Shetty, he played the role of Thespo. Hitesh Bhojraj then featured in a musical play titled India’s 8 top musicals. He played the role of Gaston and was appreciated for his voice. He then opted for a Wizcraft’s musical, Balle Balle. Hitesh Bhojraj also played the role of Genie in Disney India’s Aladdin.

The actor has worked with theatre directors like Rehaan Engineer, Sunil Shanbag, Purva Naresh, Quasar Padamsee, Trishla Patel, Faezeh Jalali, Shruti Sharma and Vikranth Pawar. Hitesh Bhojraj has also worked as a voice artist for several podcasts including Bhaskar Bose. Class of 83 marks the digital debut of the actor. Hitesh Bhojraj in Class of 83 plays the role of a student who supports the Dean of the police academy to punish corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies.

About Class of 83

Class of 83 features Hitesh Bhojraj, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mhajani, Sameer Para, Annup Sonii, and Prithvik Pratap in major roles, apart from Bobby Deol. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Atul Sabharwal and written by Abhijit Deshpande, the movie is adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book of the same name. It actually marks Bobby Deol’s digital debut. Bobby Deol's character in the movie trains five best candidates in order to bring down corrupt officials backed by underworld criminals.

The five candidates have the freedom to carry out encounters without any restrictions. The main mission of Bobby Deol's character Dean Vijay Singh is to kill a group of criminals that are ruining the the city's peace. Vijay Singh played by Bobby Deol here is also struggling with his own problems from the past and the film gives a background story as well. Class of 83 released on Netflix on August 21.

