Ekta Kapoor Shares Cute Video On Laksshya's Birthday; Says 'One Who Made Me Mommy First'

Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor turns four years old on June 1. On the special occasion, Ekta Kapoor shared an adorable video featuring snippets of Laksshya's whereabouts and penned down a heartwarming note for the little munchkin. The video features 'Laqu's' mesmerising moments with Ekta, Jeetendra and others.

In the latter part of the video, you can catch a glimpse of Laksshya Kapoor's second birthday celebration too. Not to miss the cute photograph that features Ekta Kapoor, along with Ravie and Laksshya. Ekta Kapoor captioned the video as, "The one! The first one ! Who made us ...US! Happie bday laqu! Thanku for being d one who made me mommy first! Ur my jaaaaaan ! My twin my fellow Gemini."

Here's Ekta's post for little Laksshya Kapoor

In a recent interaction with a leading news portal, Tusshar Kapoor revealed that Laksshya Kapoor's celebration will be only amongst the family members and the staff, who are like family to him. The Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum actor also expressed that this is not the right time for a big celebration and further added that Laksshya Kapoor wants a blueberry cheesecake on his birthday, but did not bring up the desire of wanting to call everyone at home. Furthermore, Tusshar exclaimed that at this age, kids are happy in their own space, with known faces around them.

Additionally, in the same interaction, Tusshar Kapoor also revealed that Laksshya calls the lockdown a 'curfew' and is handling it well. Tusshar added that he does miss going to the park and playing with friends. Furthermore, Tusshar Kapoor exclaimed that they take him to the building compound to play for some time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and opened up about the end of Naagin 4 and also debunked several rumours about the show. In the video shared by her, Ekta Kapoor expressed that she had been constantly questioned about Naagin 4 and whether the story will be continuing after the season ends. Speaking more about Naagin 4, Ekta Kapoor revealed that the team has planned a very good end for Naagin 4 and expressed that they will be releasing 4 episodes and ending the series. She also talked about how she has already fixed a script for Naagin 5 and how the shoot for the new season will start as soon as season 4 is over.

