Hindustani Bhau Opens Up About Losing His Mother And How She Was During Her Final Days

Popular YouTuber Hindustani Bhau recently lost his mother on October 26. The prominent media personality mourned the death of his loved one and recently spoke about it exclusively to SpotboyE. The YouTuber spoke of how attached he was to his mother and how she was during her final days.

Hindustani Bhau speaks about losing his mother

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' Star Hindustani Bhau Makes Twitter Debut, Calls Out Fake Accounts

Hindustani Bhau revealed that the time he got the news of his mother being unwell, he was shooting for a music video in Jaipur. The Youtuber recalled that he immediately rushed back home upon receiving the news. Vikas Fhatak then added that once he reached home, he found out that her health had deteriorated further and she showed no signs of recovery.

Also Read | Hindustani Bhau Of Bigg Boss 13 Fame Files A Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor; Read On

Hindustani Bhau then spoke about the reason which caused his mother's health to deteriorate. He said that she had taken medicines on empty stomach following which her blood pressure level dipped snd she lost consciousness. They then rushed her to the hospital and kept her there for close to five to six days. Bhau then continued to say that eventually with smaller signs of recovery, she was discharged from the hospital on October 26. However, her health further worsened and she passed away, revealed the YouTuber in his interaction.

Also Read | Hindustani Bhau Comes Out In Support Of CarryMinati, Deletes His TikTok Account

Hindustani Bhau's mother passes away

The news came as a huge shock to him and he spoke about his relationship with her. He revealed that more than a mother, he cared for her like a daughter during the final days. He added that his mom was quite stubborn and would often demand ice cream in order to eat food. Hindustani Bhau also mentioned that he never left his mother alone for more than two days and even if he did, he would monitor her with cameras just to be sure of her health.

Also Read | Hindustani Bhau's Instagram Page Suspended After Lyricist Puneet Sharma's Online Complaint

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.