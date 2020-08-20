Hindustani Bhau's Instagram Page Suspended After Lyricist Puneet Sharma's Online Complaint

Popular YouTube personality and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account was recently suspended for 'hate speech or symbols'. Later, lyricist Puneet Sharma took to Facebook and revealed that Hindustani Bhau's account was suspended after he filed an anonymous complaint. Puneet even shared a screenshot of his complaint, confirming that he reported Hindustani Bhau for his offensive post.

Hindustani Bhau's Instagram suspended after lyricist Puneet Sharma filed an online report

Hindustani Bhau recently faced backlash after he shared an insensitive post on the social media platform Instagram. The post was immediately flagged by multiple users who found it offensive. However, Instagram initially refused to take down the post and said that it did not violate Instagram's community standards.

The post was finally removed after several user reports were filed online. Even lyricist Puneet Sharma reported the post for its offensive and hateful content. Later, Instagram even suspended the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's account for spreading hate speech. Hundreds of netizens were offended by Hindustani Bhau's latest Instagram post. In fact, some users even claimed that the Youtube celebrity deserved to be put behind bars for spreading harmful and divisive messages online.

Some social media users even asked the Mumbai Police to take action against Hindustani Bhau. One user was appalled by how the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant was calling for mob violence openly. He even tagged the Mumbai Police in his comment and asked them to take note of Hindustani Bhau's videos.

Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani bhau has neither "Hindustani" traits nor would I call such uneducated filth "BHAU"



His thoughts are no better than Talibani or ISIS. ALL he deserves is jail cell. He has no place in any well cultured or well mannered society.#Bhau #hindustanibhau pic.twitter.com/bPbYF2O9DC — Tisha MishraðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@TishaMishra_) August 18, 2020

This whole controversy began when Hindustani Bhau posted a video calling for action against those who insulted his religion. In the video, Hindustani Bhau used aggressive language and threatened violence against those who insulted his beliefs. Before his suspension, Bhau had over 3.4 million users on Instagram and his account was even verified.

Hindustani Bhau, real name Vikas Phatak, became a well-known figure after he featured in Bigg Boss 13. Vikas Phatak became a celebrity thanks to his YouTube videos, which are also full of abusive and aggressive language. Previously, Phatak ran into controversy when he called out Anushka Sharma for Bulbul and Ekta Kapoor for XXX 2. Hindustani Bhau even has a massive fan following who enjoy his content on social media.

