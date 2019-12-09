Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana Blames House Politics For Her Elimination, Not Votes

Bigg Boss 13 eliminates one contestant every week, and this week it was Himanshi Khurana who got evicted. Himanshi is an Indian model who has appeared in Punjabi films. The actor had gained fame from her role in a Punjabi movie, Sadda Haq, and was currently seen in the Bigg Boss house.

Was her eviction not based on audience votes?

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Himanshi said that after coming out of the house, she began doubting that her elimination was based on audience votes. She has claimed that after seeing viewers showering love and support on her, she felt that it was not due to fewer votes but because of politics inside the house that she was eliminated. She, later on, has said that there was nothing she could have done about it.

Her bond with other contestants

In the same interview, Himanshi opened up about her bonding and fights with other contestants. On her fight with another contestant, Shehnaz Gill, Himanshi said that had Shehnaz not reacted the way she did, nobody would have gotten to know about the quarrel. Himanshi further said that she was apologetic and had apologised for the pushing and shoving that happened during the task. She recalled how happy she was when the show host, Salman Khan, scolded Shehnaz in front of everyone.

About Paras mimicking her on the show, Himanshi told a leading media portal that even if the audience found it entertaining, for her it was a little difficult to accept it or react to it the way she wanted. She later went on to say that rather than getting hurt, she was shocked at seeing Paras being disrespectful towards her like that.

About her equation with Siddharth Shukla, the model-turned-actor said that she felt that he was not a good friend to Asim ever. Himanshi reacted to allegations that Asim turned away from Siddharth only after she entered the house by saying that Asim was hurt to see that Siddharth was always mean to him in front of others and was a lousy friend. She also revealed that when she entered the house, Asim found a supportive friend in her.

