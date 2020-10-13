Hiten Tejwani Praises 'Unkahee' Director Anushree Mehta; Read To Know More

Television actor Hiten Tejwani recently appeared in a short film called Unkahee on Eros Now. The actor has some words of appreciation for the movie director Anushree Mehta and her work. Take a look at what he had to say.

Hiten Tejwani appreciates Unkahee director Anushree Mehta

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Hiten said that he really likes thrillers and found the script intriguing which is why he decided to be a part of the project. Hiten plays the role of a CBI officer which is only revealed by the end of the movie. Hiten said that it is difficult to shoot the whole movie on one set and one location, and since he had to act as a suspect, he had to align his thoughts to those of a suspect. He mentioned how they had to set up the stances to be able to find out the killer, which was a tough job to do, however, he credits Mehta for doing an exceptional job.

Hiten also said that although the director is the leader and they are constantly guiding the team, a good movie is not just a one-man show. The actor has to get the vision across and portray the characters as though natural and these things make the movie what it is. The whole team made an effort in delivering a thriller that is supposed to have chase sequences and suspenseful moments, without any of them and within one room.

More about Unkahee

Unkahee released on Eros Now on September 26 2020. The movie is helmed and written by Anushree Mehta. The ensemble cast includes Sehban Azim, Anupriya Goenka, Ayushman Saxena, Ashwin Mishra, Ravi Khemu, Ashoke Pandit alongside Tejwani. The story revolves around finding the serial killer behind 11 murders that took place in Delhi over a period of 12 months.

There are 6 suspects and all of them are locked inside one room by the police and they must find out within 12 hours who the actual serial killer is out of all of them. The movie is 41 minutes long and has been shot within one room.

