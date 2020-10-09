Hiten Tejwani Believes Rejecting Film Offers In The Early Years Affected His Opportunities

Actor Hiten Tejwani recently revealed details about his current work plan and how he has been a part of the television industry for the longest time. In an interaction with Desimartini, the actor threw some light on why he has not been an active part of the film industry over the last few years. He spoke about how he started getting fewer calls for films after he rejected multiple film projects in the early years of his career.

Hiten Tejwani’s take on film opportunities

Actor Hiten Tejwani recently spoke to Desimartini about his current stance on television and the lack of films in his work graph. In the interaction, he said that when he started his acting career, he was doing a lot of television. He was busy with multiple television commitments since he was doing multiple shows at a time.

He revealed that balancing television and films at that point was difficult for him and hence he kept refusing most film projects. He said that he got most of the film projects at the busiest point in his career. Hiten Tejwani further added that he eventually stopped getting calls from producers as they began assuming that he was mostly busy with other projects.

In the current scenario, he has been choosy about his projects and is hence positive about receiving film projects in the future. He said that gradually, he cut down on his work and has been doing one project at a time. He further added that now people are aware that he has time for films and other interesting projects. Hiten Tejwani reassured that he will be seen more frequently in the film industry.

Hiten Tejwani also threw some light on how he is attached to television for everything that the platform has provided him with. He said that television made him what he is today and hence he will never quit the platform altogether. He wishes to work on various platforms and wants to be known as an actor and not someone who is restricted to a particular space.

