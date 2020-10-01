'Unkahee' 2020 Review: This Suspense Thriller Works Well As A Fast-paced, One-time Watch

Unkahee is a suspense thriller film that has been shot in one room and ends in 41 minutes. Written and directed by Anushree Mehta, the film stars Hiten Tejwani, Sehban Azim, Anupriya Goenka, Ravi Khemu, Ashwin Mushran, Ayushmaan Saxena, Ashoke Pandit and Pooja Sharma. The short web film is available to watch on Eros Now Premium.

Plot

In a span of 12 months, 11 young women have been brutally killed and all of them have a similar backstory. While the women were not related, the way they were murdered pointed towards them being killed by a serial killer. The killer would rip their hearts out of the body seemingly because the girls were either going through a break up or were about to get divorced.

As the pressure on the cops to find the “serial killer” keeps increasing, IG Shergill locks 6 suspects in an untraceable place and gives them a task. He asks these suspects to figure out who among them is the serial killer within 12 hours. The suspects include an investment banker, a regional manager in South Delhi, a wealthy Haryanvi man, a drug addict and a customer relationship manager in the telecom industry.

They have been given proofs on the basis of which they are the suspects to the murders. Each suspect denies the allegations but later start defending themselves and blaming others for it. With no external help and nowhere else to go, will the six suspects be able to find out who the killer is?

What works?

The plot and the idea of the story are intriguing and will keep one engaged to the story until the end. The acting and direction of the film is good. The suspenseful music successfully creates the feel of the movie.

What does not work?

The movie is too fast-paced. While that may work for some people, in a suspense thriller like this one, it does not. With six characters in one room, the short film is unable to build upon characters or even the story. The writing has not elaborated the link of the characters to the murders.

Final thoughts

While the movie is a little too fast-paced, it can be watched once for the acting and direction of the film. Moreover, the music in the film is good. Fans of the cast are likely to enjoy the film.

Rating 3/5

