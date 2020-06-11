Actor Hiten Tejwani Announces India's First Commercial Short Film Shot During Lockdown

Television actor Hiten Tejwani shot for his first commercial short film, Yes I was Wrong on his phone. Yes I was Wrong is India’s first commercial short film shot during the COVID-19 lockdown while following the norms of social distancing. It has been reported that the actors starring in the short film did not meet each other.

Hiten Tejwani's movies

While talking about the film, Hiten Tejwani said, "This is my first commercial short film. We have shot this film in the pandemic and lockdown situation without breaking the rules and regulations of the government. The film is shot by us, and yet the other co-actors and I did not even meet each other."

Producer Deepak Ruia said, "I would request everyone to watch the film and know the importance of relationships and how men make mistakes, which sometimes continue to make their lives miserable."

The film has been written by Ravindra Ram Patil and Priyank Mehta and is produced by Deepak Ruia. Yes I was Wrong is also produced in association with Anubhav KR. The background score is conceived by Vardan Singh, edited by Gaurav Patel, line producer for the film is M Javed. Yes I was Wrong is conceived and directed by Rajiv S Ruia.

The story of the film revolves around a middle-aged married man who realises the mistakes he has committed during his early life. The mistakes committed by him in the past come back to haunt him in his present life. The film depicts how the man tackles the situation. The short film eventually leads to a situation, when the guy confesses, 'Yes, I was Wrong'.

The film features Mangesh Desai and Monika Rathore along with Hiten Tejwani in pivotal roles. The actors have shot for the film entirely on their phones. They have shot the short film with proper direction and lighting at their homes. Rajiv Ruia has directed the entire film via telephonic direction. The film, Yes I was Wrong will be available on all platforms including AMAZON FIRE STICK, HUNGAMA PLAY, AIRTEL Xstream, TATA SKY Binge , MI TV and other OTT platforms.

