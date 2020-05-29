Jennifer Winget To Not Celebrate Her Birthday This Year, Says Its 'trivial & Unimportant'

Jennifer Winget turns 35 on May 30, 2020. The actor will be spending her birthday in quarantine due to the countrywide lockdown. But, practising social distancing and self-isolation evidently does not stop the actor from spreading a positive message for her fans.

Jennifer has urged her fans to donate to various causes and organizations fighting at the forefront during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic instead of sending her gifts on her birthday. The actor has also decided to not celebrate her birthday this year in light of the situations in the country and around the world as of now. Here is what the actor had to say.

Jennifer Winget on not celebrating her birthday

Jennifer Winget recently sat down for an interview with an entertainment portal where she revealed that she won't be celebrating her birthday this year around. The actor described the entire idea of celebrating her birthday as 'small, trivial and unimportant' due to the ongoing pandemic. She also noted that not wanting to celebrate her birthday during testing times does not make her pessimist in any way. She called the days of lockdown to be a 'new normal' as nothing about days in quarantine can be compared to the world before COVID-19 outbreak.

Image courtesy - Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget also expressed that during the times of uncertainties like these, her fans, family and friends have been consistently supporting her. The actor considers herself lucky and is glad that the constant love from fans has lasted close to a decade now. Talking about her plea to fans, Jennifer noted that she first asked her fans to make donations instead of sending her gifts two years back. This year around too she is happy that her fans will be doing their bits in order to show support.

The actor feels content that though she is spending her birthday alone, it is still being celebrated in a way. In conclusion, Jennifer asked her fans to be kind to each other in every little way they can. She hopes that her fans continue to extend their support towards different charities and make her birthday the most cherished and happiest one for her.

