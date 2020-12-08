Hiten Tejwani's Nobel Peace That Won Big At Awards Shows Will Soon Release On OTT

Hiten Tejwani-starrer film Nobel Peace, which was presumably filmed and kept on the shelves for a while, is reportedly all set to release on a yet-to-be-revealed OTT platform soon. The film is going to document the journey of a young boy named Hayan Mir who finds a mentor in a college professor, Shlok Manhaas. The professor's mission, just like that of the boy, is to eradicate hatred and religious bias among people, with an aim to restore peace in society.

The film has already won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival award for best film and the coveted Best Screenplay award at the 8th edition of the Indian Cine Film Festival in 2020. Nobel Peace cast includes Mudasir Zafar, Mayur Mehta, Aarti Sharma and Rohit Raj. The film is helmed and written by Astik Dalai. Further details regarding Nobel Peace cast, the plot and the locations in which the movie has been filmed is yet to be revealed. The film is co-produced by Alok & Aina Rai.

A little more About Nobel Peace:

OP Rai, Managing director of Kalaniketan, the company that will present the film on the yet-to-be-revealed streaming platform, talked about a special relevance factor due to its storyline and setting (which is in the state of Jammu Kashmir). Adding to the same, OP Rai said that the feature presentation has been specially put together for shedding the light on the social issues that have been talked about in the film. Rai also implied that the issue in question will be something that the youth of the northern state specifically, will be able to relate to. Adding to the above, Rai said that the team was sure from the start about this story that it would win awards in film festivals. OP Rai also said that he felt the need of making a film worthy of film festival nominations and the script of Nobel Peace was being discussed since a year.

Nobel Peace posters:

While talking about the film, Hiten Tejwani credited everything to the producer and presenter of the film such (O.P. Rai, Alok Rai and Aina Rai) and the director. He said that working with them was an amazing experience. The fact that the film was being shot in real locations and involved travelling excited him even further.

Hiten Tejwani's movies and films:

As far as Hiten Tejwani is concerned, the actor has an elaborate body of work. Tejwani is mostly known for the characters that he has played in shows such as Kutumb, Kyuki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Pavitra Rishta. Hiten Tejwani's movies include the likes of Krishna Cottage, Kalank, Shorgul, Saansein and Mudda 370 J&K, to name a few.

