How Aamna Sharif Celebrated Her Eid Weekend; See Photos Here

Aamna Sharif, who is known for the show Kahiin to Hoga, has been spending good quality time working on herself and practicing positivity and mindfulness. She also celebrated Eid last night with her family. Read more about how the Ek Villain actor spent her weekend:

Aamna Sharif’s weekend activities

On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Aamna Sharif took to her social media handle and post a series of photos where the actor was seen meditating and practicing yoga. She talked about the importance of starting a day in a positive manner. She then stated how she starts her day with body movements. She also stated that she practices positivity and mindfulness. Sharif then asked her fans about how they start their day. She captioned this workout post saying, “How you start your day reflects on how you’re going to spend the rest of it. I start mine with some body movement, mindfulness and positivity... Do you guys have a morning routine?” Here is the post:

On Sunday, Sharif had posted a photo of herself where she was wearing a white kurta. She talked about how she loves simplicity. In the photo, that went on to garner over 28 thousand likes, the actor was seen wearing a pair of earrings and a bracelet. She captioned the post saying, “Love the simplicity & versatility of a white kurta.” Here is the post:

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends



Last night, the actor also posted a video, where fans can see that the moon has appeared in the sky. For the unversed, the moon is the most crucial factor of Eid and it signifies when Eid starts and when it ends. In the video, she wished her fans Chand Mubarak and also wished Eid Mubarak to all those who are celebrating Eid. This video has garnered over 99 thousand likes from her fans. She has captioned the video saying, “Chand Mubarak 🌙♥️ #EidMubarak.” Here is the video post:

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma



In Aamaa Sharif’s Instagram story section, fans can see that the star, who recently got back to the television world after a six-year hiatus, was celebrating Dawat-e-bibi with her spouse Amit Kapoor. For the unversed, the couple had tied the knot back in 2013. Fans adore the couple.

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.