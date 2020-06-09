365 DNI' Cast's Net Worth From Anna Maria Sieklucka To Natasza Urbańska

365 DNI is a Polish thriller drama fiction film based on a book with the same title by Blanka Lipińska. The movie is about a young man who is a mafia called Massimo, he sets his eyes on Laura, who is a sales director. The two characters are the main leads in the film along with many supporting actors.

The film has been directed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes and is available to watch on Netflix. The erotic drama is called Poland’s version Fifty Shades of Grey, and the film follows intense encounters between Laura and Massimo. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the film

The net worth of the cast 7of the film 365 DNI

Anna Maria Sieklucka as Laura

Anna Maria Sieklucka has portrayed the character of Laura in the film. She has also been seen in several other shows like Na dobre i na zle among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of Anna Maria Sieklucka is $400k. This is around Rs 3 crores. The actor gets paid for film promotions, brand endorsements and appearing for events.

Michele Morrone as Massimo

Michele Morrone has portrayed the character of Massimo in the film 365 DNI. The actor has also been seen in Medici, Duetto and several other series and films. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 2 crores.

Magdalena Lamparska as Olga

Magdalena Lamparska is a popular actor who has worked in the Polish entertainment industry and several Hollywood movies as well. She is well known for her works in movies like The Zoolkeeper’s Wife, God’s, Big Love among others. According to a media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 5 crores.

Otar Saralidze as Domenico

Otar Saralidze portrayed the character of Dominico who used to work for Massimo. The actor has also worked in projects including Foreign Body, 1920, and The Innocents among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 1 crore.

Natasza Urbańska as Anna

Natasza Urbańska has portrayed the character of Anna in the film. She has worked in several other films such as Battle of Warsaw 1920, among others. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around $1 million, which is around Rs 7.5 crores.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits: Anna Maria Instagram

