Renee Gracie Net Worth, Racing Career, Switch To The Adult Film Industry And Personal Life

Renee Gracie's career earnings have been the talk of the town following her change in career from a Supercars driver to working in the adult film industry. Through the sale of Renee Gracie videos and photographs online, the 25-year-old claimed that she wants to mint money for as long as she possibly can. With the Renee Gracie Australian racing career coming to an end, fans on social media were curious to know what is the Renee Gracie net worth and also asked the question, 'How much do the Renee Gracie videos rake in for the former Supercars driver?'

Renee Gracie net worth: Renee Gracie videos

According to reports from Walikali, the Renee Gracie net worth is an estimated $4 million as of 2020. The Renee Gracie net worth is boosted through her current work as an adult film star after a stint as a racecar driver. Reports from The Telegraph claim that Gracie earns around $90,650 per month and calculations suggest that Renee Gracie could earn over $ 1 million this year. Renee Gracie has over 7,000 subscribers on her fan page account so far and the Renee Gracie Instagram page has over 615,000 followers.

The Renee Gracie videos and photographs earn the Australian adult film star a reported $25,000 a month. By her own admission, Renee Gracie now has enough money to pay off her 30-year housing loan in a matter of just 12 months. Gracie's initial earnings were primarily through her racing career but the 25-year-old failed to earn sufficient income to balance her lifestyle before choosing a career path in the adult film industry. Gracie started off an adult film star only a couple years ago but it's only now that the Renee Gracie videos and pictures are trending.

Renee Gracie Australia racing career and family life

The Renee Gracie Australia racing career appears to have come to an end after Supercars announced they will distance themselves from Gracie following a change in her career. Earlier this year, Gracie herself admitted that she is no longer passionate about racing. In 2015, Renee Gracie took part in the Supercars Dunlop Series with Paul Morris Motorsport and became the first full-time woman participant in over 14 years in the process.

Over six years ago, Renee Gracie's mother suffered from paralysis and was declared physically and mentally disabled. Renee's mother has shown signs of recovery since. Renee explained on social media that her entire family has backed her decision to join the adult film industry, especially her father, who has always been supportive.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits- Renee Gracie Instagram