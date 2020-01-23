How 'Love Island' Reminds Indian Fans Of The Reality Show 'Splitsvilla'

UK's Love Island just recently started its sixth season on January 12, 2020. Love Island is one of the most popular reality romance shows in the UK, thanks to its everpresent drama and unique challenges. Fans of the Indian reality romance show, Splitsvilla, will find several similarities between the two shows. From a central theme of finding love to their dramatic challenges, both Splitsvilla and Love Island have several similarities that keep audiences hooked to the screen.

Drama and fights

Love Island and Splitsvilla, both centre around the theme of dating and love. And with any romance, fans can expect a lot of fights and drama between the contestants. Moreover, since the shows are also a competition, there is an added level of drama and tension as the contestants constantly plot to remove each other from the show.

Overall Concept

Both Love Island and Splitsvilla share the exact same concept. Both shows feature an equal number of male and female participants, who then try to find their true love while also trying to break apart other couples, with the intention of winning the show. The competition only gets more hectic as contestants get eliminated, as when there are less number of players, it becomes more difficult to find a partner, which is a requirement to survive on the show.

Celebrity hosts and contestants

Splitsvilla is known for its charismatic hosts, Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh. Furthermore, the show also features several celebrity contestants, many of whom are popular TV actors with large fan followings on social media. Love Island is the same, as it too features a multitude of celebrity contestants and is hosted by Laura Whitmore, one of the most renowned TV hosts and presenters in the UK. The latest season of Love Island also features popular celeb contestants such as Finley Tapp (Former pro football player) and Rebecca Gormley (model and Miss Newcastle 2018 winner).

